A district and sessions court in the federal capital adjourned hearing on a petition seeking action against PTI Chairman Imran Khan for marrying Bushra Bibi during her "Iddat" days.

In 2018, the former premier tied the knot with Bushra Bibi after divorce from her former husband Khawar Farid Maneka.

"Iddat" is the period a woman must observe after the death of her husband or after a divorce, during which she may not marry another man.

Senior Civil Judge Nasruminallah Baloch took up the petition filed by citizen Muhammad Hanif. At the outset of the hearing, the judge was informed that a statement of the witness, Mufti Saeed, who had solemnised their nikkah, was yet to be recorded. The court adjourned the hearing till 10:30am.

As the hearing resumed, it was told that the witness was in Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah. The applicant’s lawyer requested the court to fix the case for another date. Later, the judge adjourned the hearing till April 28.

In previous hearing, the complainant recorded his statement, alleging that Mr Khan and Bushra Bibi got hitched when the latter was observing her Iddat days. He said it was a sin as well as a crime therefore, a legal action should be initiated against them.