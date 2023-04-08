Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Information and Broad­casting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Friday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Chairman Imran Khan had launched an ugly campaign against the martyrs of Lasbella helicop­ter crash and fabricated the cipher story. Using her Twitter handle, in response to Imran Khan’s tweet, she said he played a dirty game of con­spiracy to make the cipher story true through the National Security Com­mittee. The minister also referred to PTI workers’ insult of the Chief Jus­tice of Pakistan by throwing shoes on his picture. She said, “Tyrian’s father, foreign agent and Toshakhana watch thief who violated the constitution would be disqualified now”.