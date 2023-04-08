Share:

A district and sessions court in the federal capital on Saturday adjourned a petition filed by the election commission for early hearing of the Toshakhana case against PTI chairman Imran Khan till April 11.

As Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal resumed hearing, the former premier’s junior lawyer said neither any senior counsel nor Imran Khan had not received summon notice in the case.

Later, the judge sought report from police regarding implementation of the summons and adjourned the hearing for a short period. After the report was submitted, he adjourned the hearing till April 11.

The court had summoned Mr Khan to attend hearing in personal capacity but the case was adjourned without any proceedings.

It is recalled that the main case, which was initiated against the former premier after he was disqualified by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in the Toshakhana case last year, is adjourned till April 29.

The Case

Last year, a reference was filed against him by lawmakers from the ruling coalition accusing him of not sharing the details of gifts he retained from Toshakhana in his assets declarations and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had concluded in October last year that the PTI chief filed false statements regarding the gifts.

The electoral watchdog subsequently, disqualified him for being dishonest and corrupt and approached the district and sessions court seeking criminal proceedings Imran Khan for allegedly misleading officials about the gifts.