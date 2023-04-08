Share:

Augusta - Brooks Koepka took advantage of ideal morning scoring conditions to put the LIV Golf flag a commanding four shots clear at the top of the Masters’ early second-round leaderboard on Friday, as rain and thunderstorms took aim at Augusta National. Koepka, who shared the overnight lead with Norway’s Viktor Hovland and Spain’s Jon Rahm, returned a spotless five-under 67 to set a 12-under target for the afternoon wave that headed out under menacing skies.

Amateur Sam Bennett continued to be the Augusta surprise package lurking four back with two to play while Hovland and Rahm were just underway with work in front of them sitting five off the pace. Resurgent Jason Day had looked poised to challenge Koepka until he stumbled to a double-bogey, bogey, par, bogey finish for a disappointing 72 that put the Australian in the clubhouse seven behind. Start times were pushed ahead by 30 minutes in an effort to get as much play in as possible before forecasted thunderstorms sweep into Augusta.

Scoring is expected to get far more difficult on Friday, particularly for late starters like Rahm, who is in the second to last group out. While Rahm, winner of three events already this season, was always expected to contend at the year’s first major, Koepka was not. But the four-time major winner, who is fit again after suffering a number of injury woes, has emerged as the leader of the LIV Golf contingent.