PESHAWAR - Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan chaired a meeting on Friday to review the law and order situation in the province.

The meeting was attended by the caretaker information minister, chief secretary, Inspector General of Police (IGP), and other senior police officials. During the meeting, a detailed review of the overall law and order situation in the province was conducted.

The meeting discussed the current security measures in place and evaluated their effectiveness in maintaining peace and security in the province. They also discussed ways to improve law and order to ensure that citizens feel safe and secure. Speaking at the meeting, Muhammad Azam Khan emphasized that the caretaker government is committed to ensuring that the upcoming general elections are held in a peaceful and transparent manner. The CM assured the public that the government is doing everything possible to maintain peace and security.