KARACHI-An important meeting of the Land Reservation Committee was held at the Sindh Secretariat under the chairmanship of Sindh Chief Secretary Dr Muhammad Sohail Rajput, here on Friday. Senior Member Board of Revenue Baqaullah Unner, Secretary University and Board Mureed Ahmed Rahimoon, Secretary Investment and others participated in the meeting. The respective Commissioners including Commissioner Hyderabad and Commissioner Sukkur and deputy Commissioner participated in the meeting through video link. The Land Reservation Committee approved the reservation of government land for the projects of public purposes including the Hyderabad Sukkur Motorway, a 103 acres of land for the M-6 Motorway in Jamshoro, 48 acres for the M-6 project in Hyderabad and Matiari as well was approved for the reservation. In the meeting, it was approved to reserve 5 acres of land for the construction of Cambridge School in Tharparkar, 265 acres of land was approved for the investment department for the future expansion of the Economic Zone in Dhabiji. The Land reservation committee also approved a12 acres of land for the Minority Affairs Department surrounding Churrio Temple/ Mandir Nangar Parkar. In the meeting, Chief Secretary Sindh directed all the departments to complete all the projects on time. He said that after acquiring the land, all the departments should start their projects and they should be completed on time.