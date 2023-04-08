Share:

MULTAN - A team from the Agricul­ture Department Multan on Friday arrested a man and seized allegedly fake fertil­izers worth Rs3.6 million during a raid at his factory.

Assistant Fertilizer Con­troller Allah Rakha Sindhu, accompanying a team es­corted by police, raided a fertilizers factory at China Chowk near the Industrial Estate area and took hun­dreds of alleged fake fertil­izers bags worth Rs3.6 mil­lion besides empty printed bags and other materials in possession.

The accused were found preparing NP and BoP fer­tilizers without licence and record and used to sell these in different areas, an agriculture department spokesperson said.

Material worth Rs100,000 was handed over to police as case property for legal action while the remaining raw material was destroyed after sending its samples to the laboratory for analysis.

A man identified as Na­sir who was the investment partner in the factory was arrested on the spot. The officials have filed an ap­plication with Muzaffar­abad police for registration of a case under the Punjab fertilizers control order against factory owner Ak­bar Khan, and partners Abid Ali and Nasir Hussain.

10 HOTELS, RESTAURANTS SEALED ON VIOLATION OF RAMAZAN ORDINANCE

The district administration launched a crackdown and sealed 10 hotels and restau­rants over violation of the Ramazan ordinance, here on Friday.

According to the official sources, on the directions of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Omar Jahangir, The price control magistrates raided various places in the city and imposed fines of over Rs1 lac on the owners of hotels.

The equipment of the small hotels serving meals by installing set-up along the roads was also seized.

The DC asked the Assis­tant Commissioners (ACs) to take action in their re­spective tehsils and check the commodities rates at bakeries and general stores.