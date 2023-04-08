Share:

PESHAWAR - The KP Caretaker Minister for Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control (ET&NC) Manzoor Afridi paid a surprise visit to the Mardan offices of the Director Excise and ETO as well as the Excise and Narcotics Control police station. Along with reviewing the dept’s performance, he asked about the issues of employees of the department. Director of Narcotics Control Eid Badshah and high ranking officials of the department were also present during the inspection.

The provincial minister also visited the Excise Dept’s police station and checked lockup cells, Warehouse, Moharrar, and SHO offices, as well as the Investigation Wing. Manzoor Afridi gave the orders to modernise all of the police stations in the division. Director of Excise Mardan Fawad Iqbal and ETO Imtiaz Ahmed briefed the provincial minister in-depth on the performance of these regional and district offices of the Excise Department and informed that when compared to other regions of the province, including the merged districts, the recovery rate for all five of the districts in the Mardan region is 66 percent, which is significantly better.