Share:

ISLAMABAD - The lawmakers from Southern Punjab while express­ing serious concerns over the criminal activities of robbers of Kacha area, yesterday asked the government to take proper action against them. The law­makers were perturbed over harassment created by robbers. “Staff of population census can­not go there. The staff has con­veyed to police about their helplessness, “said MNA Sardar Riaz Mazari while speaking on point order in the National As­sembly session here. “The rob­bers are uncontrollable as crim­inal activities are increasing in the area. Police is seeming­ly helpless to take any action against them,” he commented, suggesting a military opera­tion to control the situation. An­other MNA Mohammed Moeen Wattoo also supported the sug­gestion to launch military oper­ation against robbers involved in criminal activities including kidnapping. Later, Speaker Na­tional Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf referred the matter to concerned standing committee to thorough discussion. Earli­er, the house was informed that the Foreign Office is committed to improving performance of its diplomatic missions especially in the domain of extending con­sular services to Pakistani Dias­pora. Responding to a question during the Question Hour in the House, Parliamentary Secretary for Foreign Affairs Syed Hussain Tariq said the missions extend assistance to prisoners in ac­cordance with local laws of the host countries. The Parliamen­tary Secretary said financial and legal assistance is provid­ed to destitute Pakistanis who are either stranded or unable to travel at their own expenses.