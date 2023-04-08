ISLAMABAD - The lawmakers from Southern Punjab while expressing serious concerns over the criminal activities of robbers of Kacha area, yesterday asked the government to take proper action against them. The lawmakers were perturbed over harassment created by robbers. “Staff of population census cannot go there. The staff has conveyed to police about their helplessness, “said MNA Sardar Riaz Mazari while speaking on point order in the National Assembly session here. “The robbers are uncontrollable as criminal activities are increasing in the area. Police is seemingly helpless to take any action against them,” he commented, suggesting a military operation to control the situation. Another MNA Mohammed Moeen Wattoo also supported the suggestion to launch military operation against robbers involved in criminal activities including kidnapping. Later, Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf referred the matter to concerned standing committee to thorough discussion. Earlier, the house was informed that the Foreign Office is committed to improving performance of its diplomatic missions especially in the domain of extending consular services to Pakistani Diaspora. Responding to a question during the Question Hour in the House, Parliamentary Secretary for Foreign Affairs Syed Hussain Tariq said the missions extend assistance to prisoners in accordance with local laws of the host countries. The Parliamentary Secretary said financial and legal assistance is provided to destitute Pakistanis who are either stranded or unable to travel at their own expenses.
