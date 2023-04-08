PML-N Senator says ruling alliance and PTI should avoid ongoing confrontation with apex court and military establishment respectively and set rules of the game for elections.
ISLAMABAD - PML-N Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed on Friday urged both the ruling alliance and the opposition PTI to avoid the ongoing confrontation with the apex court and the military establishment respectively and “set rules of the game” through dialogue to hold general elections on schedule.
The seasoned ruling party lawmaker also said that Pakistan needed to set its house in order and show national unity in order to face India as the US was backing the neighbouring country to counter China in the region. Speaking in the Senate on the call attention notice regarding India’s move to serve Pakistan a notice for revision of the Indus Water Treaty, former information minister and PML-N Senator Sayed said that Pakistan has still not given an “effective, solid and bold” response over this January 25 notice. He added that India has done this because it was seeing no strategic clarity within Pakistan and wanted to exploit the same.
“The reason is that we are too busy fighting among ourselves,” he said and added, “Let us not get involved in unnecessary battles. Because a fight against institutions is unwinnable,” he said.
He deplored that the ruling alliance was undergoing a confrontation with the Supreme Court while the PTI has started a tussle with the military establishment.
The legislator argued that Pakistan has been offering a dialogue to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and even was ready to talk with the terrorists. “Then, why don’t we have dialogue among ourselves.” He suggested that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), a coalition of ruling parties, should talk with the opposition PTI and set the rules of the game by follow the constitution so that general elections are held on time.
The journalist-turned politician Senator Sayed said that the PTI leadership should also learn lesson instead of making public their past interactions with former army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa and ex-director general Inter-Services Intelligence Lt Gen (retd) Faiz Hameed.
He underlined that political parties should decide on their own to end the present political logjam like then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had taken a bold decision to conduct nuclear tests on his own.
Senator Sayed said that political forces should not wait for a phone call from outside. “Lest we continue fighting and some general comes and the party will be over,” he said while warning the parliament about the imposition of another martial law. He said that they should avoid any confrontation either with the SC or with the military establishment. Earlier, Leader of the Opposition Dr. Shahzad Waseem speaking on a point of public concern referred to the ruling alliance’s defiance of the three-member SC bench verdict that fixed May 14 as the new polls date in Punjab.