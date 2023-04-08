PML-N Senator says ruling alliance and PTI should avoid ongoing confrontation with apex court and military establishment respectively and set rules of the game for elections.

ISLAMABAD    -    PML-N Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed on Friday urged both the rul­ing alliance and the opposition PTI to avoid the ongoing confrontation with the apex court and the military estab­lishment respectively and “set rules of the game” through dialogue to hold general elections on schedule.

The seasoned ruling party law­maker also said that Pakistan need­ed to set its house in order and show national unity in order to face In­dia as the US was backing the neigh­bouring country to counter China in the region. Speaking in the Senate on the call attention notice regard­ing India’s move to serve Pakistan a notice for revision of the Indus Wa­ter Treaty, former information min­ister and PML-N Senator Sayed said that Pakistan has still not given an “effective, solid and bold” response over this January 25 notice. He add­ed that India has done this because it was seeing no strategic clarity within Pakistan and wanted to ex­ploit the same.

“The reason is that we are too busy fighting among ourselves,” he said and added, “Let us not get involved in unnecessary battles. Because a fight against institutions is unwin­nable,” he said.

He deplored that the ruling alli­ance was undergoing a confronta­tion with the Supreme Court while the PTI has started a tussle with the military establishment.

The legislator argued that Pa­kistan has been offering a dia­logue to Indian Prime Minister Na­rendra Modi and even was ready to talk with the terrorists. “Then, why don’t we have dialogue among our­selves.” He suggested that the Paki­stan Democratic Movement (PDM), a coalition of ruling parties, should talk with the opposition PTI and set the rules of the game by follow the constitution so that general elec­tions are held on time.

The journalist-turned politician Senator Sayed said that the PTI lead­ership should also learn lesson in­stead of making public their past in­teractions with former army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa and ex-di­rector general Inter-Services Intelli­gence Lt Gen (retd) Faiz Hameed.

He underlined that political par­ties should decide on their own to end the present political logjam like then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had taken a bold decision to conduct nuclear tests on his own.

Senator Sayed said that political forces should not wait for a phone call from outside. “Lest we continue fighting and some general comes and the party will be over,” he said while warning the parliament about the im­position of another martial law. He said that they should avoid any con­frontation either with the SC or with the military establishment. Earlier, Leader of the Opposition Dr. Shahzad Waseem speaking on a point of pub­lic concern referred to the ruling alli­ance’s defiance of the three-member SC bench verdict that fixed May 14 as the new polls date in Punjab.