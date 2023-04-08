Share:

KHANEWAL - Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Mal departments jointly organised a ceremony in honour of Christian com­munity in line with Easter celebrations in Khanewal on Friday.

Additional Deputy Com­missioner Revenue (ADCR) Azooba Azeem was the spe­cial guest at the ceremony while Deputy Director So­cial Welfare Muhammad Omar, heads of various NGOs including Vice Presi­dent of District Anti-TB As­sociation Asif Hayat Niazi, President Rural Develop­ment Organisation Farhat Sajida, Kamran Jamshed, Qamar Aziz, Zartasha Kiran and others were in atten­dance.

A good number of Chris­tians including their com­munity leaders, and heads of churches were also pres­ent.

Speakers highlighted the role of Christian commu­nity in the development of the country.

The ceremony concluded with the distribution of ra­tions and gifts among the Christian community mem­bers.