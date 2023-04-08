Share:

PESHAWAR - District administration here on Friday arrested nine flour dealers on the charges of selling the flour that is meant for distribution to deserving families free of cost. After complaints from people for not getting free flour, the administrative authorities raided some of the approved flour dealers on Charsadda Road, Akhunabad, Faqirabad, Yakatoot, Bhanamarri, Chamkani and other places.

Nine persons were arrested during the two days of checking against illegal taking of money from the poor people for free flour. The administration also cancelled their flour quotas and sent the accused to jail. The administration also arrested 184 shopkeepers in different parts of the provincial capital for overpricing during the last three days. The officials inspected 594 shops and found that several shopkeepers were not displaying the rate lists and were selling goods at prices above the government-approved rates.