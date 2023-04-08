New strategy includes efforts at political, diplomatic, economic, social levels n 'Toxic propaganda' against state institutions affects security, notes national security council.
Due to return of dangerous terrorists peace and stability was affected: NSC.
ISLAMABAD - The National Security Committee Friday approved the launch of an all-out comprehensive operation with the support of the nation and the government with renewed resolve and determination to get rid of the menace of terrorism.
According to officials, the approval to this effect was accorded in the 41st meeting of the National Security Committee held in the Prime Minister's House Islamabad under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.
This comprehensive and all-out operation to eliminate the scourge of terrorism in all its forms and manifestation from Pakistan will also include efforts at the political, diplomatic security, economic and social levels. A high-level committee was also constituted in this regard that will prepare recommendations regarding its implementation and limitations within two weeks. The meeting acknowledged the sacrifices and efforts of the security forces for providing lasting peace to the nation.
The forum reiterated its commitment to continue its activities till the end of terrorism from Pakistan.
In the meeting, the successful operation of Intelligence Agency was greatly appreciated in which they arrested the most wanted terrorist Gulzar Imam alias Shambe, who was the founder and leader of terrorist organisation Baloch National Army and 'Brass' and was involved in various terrorist activities for a long time. The committee strongly condemned efforts to spread foreign sponsored toxic propaganda against state institutions and their leadership on social media and said it affects national security. Reiterating the determination to thwart the nefarious designs of the enemies of the country, the committee said that all possible efforts will be made to maintain peace and order, achieved after the great sacrifices and continuous efforts of the martyrs. Friday’s meeting of the National Security Committee was held in continuation of the previous meeting of the Committee held after the terrorist attack on January 2nd this year at Peshawar Police Lines. At the beginning of the meeting, tributes were paid to the martyrs of the Gayari sector tragedy of 7th April 2012. The committee proclaimed that the recent wave of terrorism was the result of soft corner and absence of well thought out policy against Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), which was declared a terrorist organisation. However, against the public expectations and wishes, under the previous policy terrorists were allowed to return without any hindrance. In the name of confidence building, dangerous terrorists of TTP were released from jails, it added. The committee noted that due to return of these dangerous terrorists and support of different terrorist organisations to them from Afghanistan, peace and stability which was the result of innumerable sacrifices and continuous efforts, was affected.