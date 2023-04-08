Share:

New strategy includes efforts at political, diplomatic, economic, social levels n 'Toxic propaganda' against state institutions affects security, notes national security council.

Due to return of dangerous terrorists peace and stability was affected: NSC.

ISLAMABAD - The National Security Committee Friday ap­proved the launch of an all-out comprehensive operation with the sup­port of the nation and the government with re­newed resolve and de­termination to get rid of the menace of terrorism.

According to officials, the approval to this ef­fect was accorded in the 41st meeting of the Na­tional Security Commit­tee held in the Prime Minister's House Islam­abad under the chair­manship of Prime Min­ister Shehbaz Sharif.

This comprehensive and all-out operation to eliminate the scourge of terrorism in all its forms and manifestation from Pakistan will also in­clude efforts at the polit­ical, diplomatic security, economic and social lev­els. A high-level com­mittee was also con­stituted in this regard that will prepare recom­mendations regarding its implementation and limitations within two weeks. The meeting ac­knowledged the sacri­fices and efforts of the security forces for pro­viding lasting peace to the nation.

The forum reiterat­ed its commitment to continue its activities till the end of terrorism from Pakistan.

In the meeting, the successful operation of Intelligence Agen­cy was greatly appreci­ated in which they ar­rested the most wanted terrorist Gulzar Imam alias Shambe, who was the founder and lead­er of terrorist organi­sation Baloch Nation­al Army and 'Brass' and was involved in various terrorist activities for a long time. The commit­tee strongly condemned efforts to spread foreign sponsored toxic propagan­da against state institu­tions and their leadership on social media and said it affects national security. Reiterating the determina­tion to thwart the nefari­ous designs of the enemies of the country, the com­mittee said that all possi­ble efforts will be made to maintain peace and order, achieved after the great sacrifices and continuous efforts of the martyrs. Fri­day’s meeting of the Na­tional Security Committee was held in continuation of the previous meeting of the Committee held af­ter the terrorist attack on January 2nd this year at Peshawar Police Lines. At the beginning of the meet­ing, tributes were paid to the martyrs of the Ga­yari sector tragedy of 7th April 2012. The commit­tee proclaimed that the recent wave of terrorism was the result of soft cor­ner and absence of well thought out policy against Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), which was declared a terrorist organisation. However, against the pub­lic expectations and wish­es, under the previous pol­icy terrorists were allowed to return without any hin­drance. In the name of con­fidence building, danger­ous terrorists of TTP were released from jails, it add­ed. The committee noted that due to return of these dangerous terrorists and support of different terror­ist organisations to them from Afghanistan, peace and stability which was the result of innumerable sac­rifices and continuous ef­forts, was affected.