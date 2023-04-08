Share:

ABBOTTABAD - Regional In-charge Federal Ombudsman Office Abbottabad Abdul Ghafoor Baig Friday said that we would resolve the issues of the masses pertaining to the federal government department at their doorstep. He expressed these views while talking to the people during his visit to the General Post Office (GPO) in Abbottabad. Abdul Ghafoor Baig further said that we are taking concrete measures the resolve the issues of the masses on priority and ensuring to provide relief to them.

On the occasion, Deputy Chief Post Master Hazara Abdul Wahid gave a detailed briefing to the in-charge regional Ombudsman office and Abdul Ghafoor Baig also visited various sections of the GPO Abbottabad.

He also heard the grievances of the people visiting GPO and issued instructions on the spot to resolve the problems. Abdul Ghafoor Baig while talking to the people during his visit said that the ombudsman office would immediately take action on any complaint registered through the mobile phone application by sending the grievances to the concerned department and would also send a confirmation SMS to the complainant.

The regional in charge said that earlier the people could only register their complaints through electronic mail which would also continue, the introduction of the mobile application is a good feature and now the masses can contact the Federal Ombudsman officers through their mobile phones for the resolution of their issues.