One person died and three others were found unconscious after a building caught fire near a generator market in Karachi on Saturday.

Rescue officials said the fire victims were shifted to Civil Hospital Karachi (CHK). The dead was identified as 46-year-old Ali Asghar and the three unconscious persons were aged 23, 25 and 28.

According to police, the fire had broken out on the 10th (last) floor of the Arkay Square building and it was mainly commercial where offices were located. The condition of the injured was said to be out of danger.

Mithadar Station House Officer (SHO) Mohammed Bhatti said the fire has been brought under control and the area is under the cooling process.

He said efforts are also underway to rescue the people currently trapped in the building with the help of rescue services.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear. The SHO said it take a long time to check and clear the building after which the cause of the fire would be confirmed.