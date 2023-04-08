Share:

QUETTA - Officers Welfare Association (OWA) President Hafiz Muhammad Tahir on Friday condemned the social media campaign launched against some officers of the Balochistan Civil Service (BCS) and said ele­ments behind the evil drive would be brought to justice.

In a statement issued to the media, he strongly condemned the propa­ganda against some officers of BCS on social media.

“For good governance in the prov­ince, the government should take le­gal action against all the civil servants and officers who staged illegal pro­tests and should complete the pend­ing inquiry against the elements that besieged the former chief minister’s office,” Tahir added. He said that the commendable services rendered by the BCS (Executive) during crises in the province were known to all.

“We have informed Chief Minis­ter (XM) Balochistan and Chief Sec­retary (CS) Balochistan about the blackmailing of the elements that instead of serving at their respective departments are holding protests,” he maintained.