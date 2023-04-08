Share:

Pakistan has issued 2,856 visas to Sikh pilgrims from India to participate in the annual Baisakhi celebrations.

The visas were issued by Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi, under the framework of Pakistan-India Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines of 1974.

The visas issued from New Delhi were in addition to the visas granted to Sikh pilgrims participating in these events from other countries.

Expressing his views on the auspicious occasion, Charge d’Affaires of Pakistan High Commission, Salman Sharif said Pakistan is committed to preserving sacred religious places and providing necessary facilitation to visiting pilgrims.

During the visit, the pilgrims would, inter alia, go to Dera Sahib, Panja Sahib, Nankana Sahib and Kartarpur Sahib before returning to India on 18th of this month.