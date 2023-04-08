Share:

ISLAMABAD - On the occasion of Baisakhi celebrations, the Paki­stan High Commission in New Delhi issued 2,856 visas to Sikh pilgrims from India to participate in the annual festival scheduled to be held in Paki­stan from April 9 to 18, 2023.

The issuance of visas was covered under the framework of the Pakistan-India Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines of 1974. Every year, a large num­ber of Sikh Yatrees from India visit Pakistan to ob­serve various religious festivals and occasions. The visas issued from New Delhi were in addition to the visas granted to Sikh pilgrims participating in these events from other countries. The issuance of visas to religious pilgrims by the High Commission was in line with the government of Pakistan’s commitment to fully implement the Bilateral Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines between the two countries.

Expressing his views on the auspicious occa­sion, Charge d’Affaires Salman Sharif extended his heartfelt felicitations to the pilgrims and wished them a rewarding and fulfilling journey. He fur­ther stated that Pakistan remained committed to preserving sacred religious places and providing necessary facilitation to visiting pilgrims.