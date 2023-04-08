Share:

“Let your characters talk to each other and do things. Spend time with them - they’ll tell you who they are and what they’re up to.”

–Greta Gerwig

In 1963, on November 22, dozens of people were gathered in Dallas, Texas, to watch President John F. Kennedy’s motorcade pass by the Dealey Plaza. In the weeks that followed, many of them came forward with their eye witness accounts while others remained a mystery and were only known as their nicknames. The ‘Babushka Lady’ was one of such mysterious characters that has been subject to immense controversy. Standing in a wide stance, wearing a Russian head scarf, the Babushka lady was accused of being a Russian spy, an assassin holding a camera gun, a secret service agent as well as a man dressed as a woman throughout the course of years. However, to this date, her identity remains a secret and the footage on her camera has never been discovered.