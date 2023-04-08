Share:

LAHORE - The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Friday announced national men’s team management for the upcoming T20I and ODI series against New Zealand. Rehan-ul-Haq, the general manager of twotime Pakistan Super League (PSL) champions Islamabad United, has been appointed team manager.

New Zealand’s former Test cricketer Grant Bradburn will be the head coach with Abdul Rehman as his assistant. Andrew Puttick will come as batting coach followed by Umar Gul’s extension as bowling coach. Reportedly, the team management has been appointed in the loop with a potential team director in the future, Mickey Arthur. The former head coach of the national team is likely to be confirmed to take up the post after the home New Zealand tour.

Bradburn and Puttick have been appointed for the New Zealand series and will arrive in Lahore on 11 April. The PCB will confirm the Pakistan team management for post-New Zealand series following the completion of the relevant recruitment processes, which are presently ongoing. PLAYER SUPPORT PERSONNEL: Rehan Ul Haq (manager), Grant Bradburn (head coach), Abdul Rehman (assistant to head coach), Andrew Puttick (batting coach), Umar Gul (bowling coach), Cliffe Deacon (physiotherapist), DrikusSaaimon (strength and conditioning coach), Talha Ijaz (analyst), Ahsan Iftikhar Nagi (media and digital manager), Major (retd) Azhar Arif (security manager), Ammar Ahsan (videographer), Dr Najeeb Soomro (team doctor) and Malang Ali (masseur)