SAN FERNANDO - Catholic zealots were nailed to wooden crosses while others whipped their backs bloody and raw in gruesome displays of religious devotion on Good Friday in the Philippines. While most people in the religious, Catholic-majority country spend the day at Mass or with their families, some go to extreme lengths to atone for sins or seek divine intervention in rituals frowned on by the Church.

In several villages north of Manila, an estimated 15,000 residents and tourists watched blood-soaked re-enactments of Jesus Christ’s last moments. Hundreds of men wearing crowns made out of vines and cloth over their faces walked barefoot through narrow streets, flogging themselves non-stop with bamboo whips.

Blood ran down their backs, soaking the top of their trousers and splattering spectators crowded in front of shops and houses. Some flagellants stopped to prostrate on the ground so they could be beaten with flipflops and pieces of wood. When blood stopped oozing from their wounds, their skin was punctured with razor blades or a wooden mallet embedded with glass shards to make them bleed.