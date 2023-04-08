Share:

The Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) said Saturday it initiated the encirclement of Taiwan from four directions using combat alert patrols and joint exercises.

The operations are set to continue from Saturday through Monday, according to Global Times.

Senior Col. Shi Yi, a spokesperson for the PLA Eastern Theater Command, said in a statement that the Command will hold combat alert patrols and "Joint Sword" exercises in the Taiwan Strait, as well as sea and air regions surrounding the island, said the report.

Shi said the move serves as a "stern warning to separatist groups" in Taiwan advocating for "Taiwan independence" and their association with foreign entities.

Soon after the announcement, Taiwan's Defense Ministry reported detecting 13 Chinese aircraft and three naval vessels around the island.

The move also came after Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen returned from a trip through the US state of California, where she met US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

The meeting marked the first time that a Taiwanese leader met a senior US official on American soil since 1979 when Washington broke ties with Taipei and officially established diplomatic relations with Beijing.

China said Tuesday that it was opposed to the meeting and indicated Beijing will “resolutely defend” its territorial integrity.