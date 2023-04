Share:

LAHORE - The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast dry weather in most parts of the country during the next 24 hours with dust storm and dust raising winds likely to appear along Sindh and Makran coast. Temperature of some major cities including Islamabad is eleven degrees centigrade, Lahore twenty, Karachi twenty-four, Peshawar fifteen, Quetta and Muzaffarabad twelve, Gilgit seven and Murree five degree centigrade.