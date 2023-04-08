Share:

Rawalpindi - The investigators of Homicide Investigation Unit (HIU) of Police Station Chontra have arrested a lady proclaimed offender wanted in a murder case, informed a police spokesman on Friday. The detained accused has been identified as Suriya Kausar, against whom a case was registered with PS Chontra. Suriya Kausar along with her sons had allegedly abetted murder of her daughter in law in July 2022, he added.

According to him, the police had already arrested the two co-accused namely waqar Ali and Aqib Alim, a lady criminal, in connection with the murder case. Superintendent of Police (SP) Saddar Division nabeel Khokhar has appreciated the efforts of SHO PS Chontra and investigators of HIU for netting the criminal most wanted.

He said that police had collected solid evidence against the accused in the light of which they would be punished by the court of law. He said that following the instructions of Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar, Rawalpindi police are utilizing all the available resources to round up the proclaimed offenders wanted in heinous crimes.