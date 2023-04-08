Share:

MANSEHRA - The Mansehra police on Friday arrested suspects who entered the scrap yard in Chanai and robbed cash and other items worth millions of rupees, police also recovered money. According to details, on April 1, 2023, Rahmatullah had registered an FIR stating that unknown persons had barged into his scrap yard with the intention of stealing and opened gunfire.

He and Musa Khan sustained injuries, the statement said. Police have arrested suspects named Shahzeb son of Noor Muhammad, a resident of Lohar Bandah, Mushtaq son of Samandar Khan, Naseer son of Mian Gul and Abdullah son of Muhammad Zaman of Padhana and recovered from them stolen items worth millions of rupees along with the pistols and knives used during various robberies. A case was registered against them in the City Police Station and investigations were started.