Rawalpindi - Police have arrested scores of outlaws including proclaimed offenders, robbers, dacoits and recovered weapons, booty and other valuables from their possession.

The action was part of the special checking and monitoring campaign. Following the directions of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani, a spokesman of police said, efforts were underway to ensure effective crackdown against those involved in criminal activities. According to him, a team of officials of Police Station Dhamial, under the command of Station House Officer Sub Inspector Faizan Nadim, have carried out a raid and held two suspected robbers involved in scores of robberies. He said the police have recovered Rs 35000 cash, 2 mobile phones and 2 pistols and registered cases against them.

The detained suspected robbers have been identified as Imran and Maqbool, the spokesman said. Superintendent of Police (SP) Saddar Division Muhammad nabeel Khokhar, in a statement, said that police under command of CPO Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani are fully active to nab the outlaws and to maintain law and order in the city. He also appreciated the efforts of Dhamial police for arresting the accused. Similarly, Race Course police also arrested a three member gang of robbers (known as najmi Gang) and seized cash Rs 100000, motorcycle and weapons they used in crimes.

The accused have been identified as najam alias najmi, the ring leader, Haider and Faisal, against whom cases were registered, he said. He added the detained accused are involved in a series of street crimes and wanted by police. In yet another action, westridge police have rounded up two suspected killers including a woman for their alleged involvement in murder case. The detained accused were identified as Kiran and Ali. The police spokesman said that the duo were involved in murder of a female named Madiha. He said that the both accused were sent to jail by a court of law for identification parade. Police also netted 5 proclaimed offenders during action in areas of wah Cantt, Taxila, naseerabad and Ganjmandi.