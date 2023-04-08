Share:

KARACHI - Police after perpetual raids in different areas of Kashmore have arrested five suspects allegdely involved in killing of Prof Ajmal Sawand’s murder case, Police official told media on Friday. According to the detail a distinguished scholar in the field of computer science who had been serving as a teacher at the Institute of Business Administration (IBA) was shot dead over an ongoing tribal enmity on Thursday morning. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kandhkot Irfan Ali Samo said that police have been searching the houses of Sundrani tribe members who were allegedly involved in the killing of Ajmal Sawand. He confirmed that police have arrested five suspects and transferred to an undisclosed location. The SSP said the police have also set to fire several hideouts of the suspects to hunt them.Police said prof. Ajmal Sawand was on his way back to Sukkur from his Shawli village when attackers hiding in nearby forest along the road opened fire at his car in the Shalo area of Kandhkot, which resulted in his death.