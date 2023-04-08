Share:

A senior officer was among two cops martyred in the gun attack on the police party by terrorists near Swabi and North Waziristan.

According to the details, the policemen in Swabi were on their way to the destination in a car when the terrorists ambushed them with grenades, as a result of which one policeman was martyred on the spot and two others were seriously injured.

On receiving the information about the attack, heavy contingents of the police force were deployed at the attack site. The injured cops were immediately shifted to the hospital and a search operation was started in the area.

Earlier in February, At least two terrorist commanders were killed and four got arrested during a police operation in Swabi.

Following the suicide attack at a mosque in Peshawar’s police lines area, the law enforcers have accelerated the action against the terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

The police officials stated that the deceased terrorists were identified as Izhar and Zeenat Saqib, adding that Izhar used to plan attacks from Afghanistan and send teams to carry out attacks.

Izhar was wanted by the police in more than six cases while a reward of Rs2 million was fixed for the information of the dead terrorist. The police recovered a huge amount of arms and ammunition and explosives from the possession of arrested terrorists.

In a statement, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Mardan stated that the terrorists were leaving the house to execute the plan which was foiled by the police force.