ISLAMABAD - The officials of Police Station Karachi Company apprehended a wanted member of a bike lifter gang and recovered 7 stolen motorbikes from their possession, a police public relations officer said on Friday. He said that following the special directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad capital police had started a crackdown against criminal elements involved in car and bike lifting incidents in order to save the precious lives and property of citizens.

Following these directives, Karachi Company police team used technical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending a wanted member of a bike lifting gang. Police team also recovered 7 stolen motorbikes from his possession. The accused was identified as Khadim Hussain. Cases have already been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway. During the preliminary investigation, the accused confessed to being involved in numerous bike lifting incidents in the jurisdiction of the Karachi Company police station. CPO/ DIG Operations Islamabad Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari appreciated the police team’s efforts and directed all senior officials for effective crackdown against the accused involved in car and bike lifting incidents.

The performance of police officials in this regard would be reviewed on a continuous basis, he maintained. Similarly, Ramna police team arrested two wanted members of a gang involved in theft activities and recovered valuables from their possession. He said that, following the special directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad capital police have intensified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate the crime from the city. Following these directions, a Ramna police station team used technical and human resource and succeeded in apprehending wanted members of a criminal gang.

The accused was identified as Muhammad Rehman and Muhammad Umair. Police team also recovered valuables from their possession. Cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway. CPO/ DIG Operations Islamabad Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari directed all senior officials for effective crackdown against the accused involved in heinous crimes.