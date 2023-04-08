Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan People’s Party Chairman’s spokesperson Zulfikar Ali Badar has said that the PPP will never leave the electoral field empty for the opponents. In a statement issued here on Friday, he said that PPP Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari had played a vital role in constitution of the current unity government in the country. He said that the PPP had a big vote bank on ground, so it would contest elections with full force. The spokesperson said that a full bench of the Supreme Court should have been formed to hear the Punjab election case for maintaining dignity of law and neutrality of the courts.