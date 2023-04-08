Share:

LARKANA - Residents of Waleed Muhalla staged a protest at Jinnah Bagh holding Holy Book in their hands here on Friday for the recovery of two youths who were allegedly abducted for ransom 27 days ago. On that occasion, protester Zulfikar Bhatti along with his family members, relatives Shahida Khatoon, Moranda Khatoon, Papi, Aman Bhatti, Waheed, Zain Bhatti and others shouted slogans and said that I am driving a private car to feed the family members, while my 150year Saeed Bhatti and a relative 18-years Farman Mirani, were called by an unknown friend on Facebook and invited them to Kandhkot but have not yet returned home. He said that he has registered a report at the Waleed police station regarding their disappearance but nothing has yet been done. He said that on Sunday, March 12, unknown outlaws called us and said that our youths are in our custody, if you want to see them alive, pay them Rs25 lakh otherwise we will kill them.

He said one hearing this we reached the SSP office, where only a written request was taken from us, but till now the police has not helped, the kidnappers are calling us and threatening us to give us ransom, while recently the bandits also released a video of the torture of the two youths which has gone viral. He said that we are very poor and poverty-stricken. How can we give huge money to hardened criminals being so poor?

They urged PPP Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, IG Sindh Police, DG Rangers Sindh, DIG Larkana and other officials to take notice of the matter and recover the two youths and end the anxiety and restlessness.