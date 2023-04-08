Share:

LONDON - S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole has died at the age of 46, weeks after the band announced a comeback tour. “It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of our beloved son and brother Paul Cattermole,” a statement from his family and the pop group said. He died on Thursday and the cause of his death is unknown but there are no suspicious circumstances, it said. S Club 7 were one of the biggest pop acts of the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Their hits included Reach, Don’t Stop Movin’ and S Club Party. In total, they had 11 UK top 10 singles, including four number ones, and sold more than 10 million albums worldwide. They also won two Brit Awards. The statement said: “While the cause of death is currently unknown, Dorset Police has confirmed that there were no suspicious circumstances. Paul’s family, friends and fellow members of S Club request privacy at this time”.