QUETTA - Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri said that as far as new elections are concerned in the country, for the sake of the integrity and the interest of the country, all the stakeholders should hold a grand dialogue.

In a statement issued here on Friday, she said that the country’s stability was lying in the su­premacy of the Constitution, Pakistan cannot af­ford any political chaos and unrest.

She said that the national and provincial assem­blies’ elections should be held at the same time, adding that the government and the opposition should sit together and make better decisions for the country. Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri said that the solution to the current problems was only in dialogue. All problems can be resolved by sitting on the negotiation table. The elected members of the government and the opposition should sit at a table and solve the country’s problems through dialogue, she added. She further said that the elec­tions of national and provincial assemblies should be held at the same time, as the country’s economic situation cannot afford repeated elections. The re­cent crisis is not political, economic, security, but, unfortunately, it is becoming a state crisis, which is a very dangerous situation for the country and the country cannot afford this situation in any way.