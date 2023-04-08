Share:

ISLAMABAD - The crackdown against bank agents, who are allegedly involved in deductions from payments to Benazir Income Support Programme’s beneficiaries is underway and multiple FIRs, have been registered while several arrests have been made in this regard. Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) is disbursing quarterly stipends from January to March among the 9 million deserving families across the country that are registered under Benazir Kafaalat, spokesperson BISP said.

So far 7.5 million beneficiaries have received their enhanced cash assistance of Rs 8500 through designated banks or their Point of Sale (PoS) agents. Besides the disbursement of Benazir Kafaalat quarterly tranche, quarterly instalment of Benazir Taleemi Wazaif is also being paid to the deserving families. Children of the registered beneficiaries who are enrolled in schools with an attendance rate of over 70% are entitled for the ‘Taleemi Wazaif’. Moreover, the distribution of Rs 2000 per family as Atta subsidy, announced by the government of Sindh, is also going on. Out of the total 6.4 million deserving families registered with Benazir Income Support Programme, 2.68 million beneficiaries have been paid the Atta subsidy amount in Sindh province. Under Wheat Seed Subsidy Programme of the Sindh government, Rs 3.15 billion have been disbursed, among 1 lac and 33 thousand flood affected farmers, through Benazir Income Support Programme.

The spokesperson said that the crackdown operations against alleged bank agents, who are involved in deductions from beneficiaries’ cash, are also being carried out with full force. Multiple FIRs have been registered, and arrests have been made after receiving complaints of illegal deductions during payment of money of Benazir Income Support Programme. Moreover, monitoring teams under the leadership of the senior officials of Benazir Income Support Programme have paid surprise visits in Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, and other areas.

These surprise visits were made at payment centres and agents involved in illegal deductions were also blacklisted. Federal Minister and Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme Shazia Marri has directed the relevant authorities to take strict action against the agents who are found involved in illegal deductions. The beneficiaries of Benazir Income Support Programme are urged to lodge complaints in the nearest Tehsil office of Benazir Income Support Programme or contact helpline number 0800- 26477 in case of any complaint.