KARACHI-Sindh police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon stressed that more steps should be taken to eliminate street crime and street criminals.

Chairing a meeting on the law and order situation in the Karachi Range and measures to improve it, he said systematic and coordinated action should be taken against the absconding accused named in cases of killing and injuring innocent civilians for resisting robbery bids. The three Karachi Range DIGs gave briefings on the security of Chinese nationals, action against absconding suspects in cases of robbery, murder and injury and gutka, as well as on action being taken against proclaimed offenders.

IGP Memon told the meeting that strict action against such criminals was the need of the hour and arrests of gang members and operatives involved in the sale and purchase of drugs and gutka should be ensured.

The role of community and welfare organisations in the area should be made viable to end the drug menace, he said, adding that the ongoing crackdown against absconders and proclaimed offenders should be intensified. The security of Chinese experts, staff and other important people associated with various projects in Sindh should be made foolproof under the SOP, he said.

Karachi Additional IG Javed Alam Odho said in his briefing that the street criminals would not be spared at all, and the number of arrested habitual street criminals was 110.

South Range DIG Javed Baloch said 12 wanted suspects had been arrested for murdering and injuries citizens during robberies. As many as 238 drug peddlers and 176 gutka and mawa vendors had also been arrested. The number of arrested proclaimed offenders was 38 while the number of absconders was 113.

The West Range DIG said that during police raids and action, 312 habitual street criminals were arrested.

The number of drug peddlers arrested was 208 while the number of gutka and mawa vendors was 169. Twelve wanted suspects have been arrested for killing and injuring civilians during robberies. The number of arrested proclaimed offenders was 25 while the number of absconding suspects was 275.

East Ranger DIG Muqadas Haider said the number of habitual offenders arrested in street crimes was 99, while 35 suspects wanted in cases of robbery, murder and injury to civilians were arrested. Moreover, a total of 315 drug peddlers, 261 gutka and mawa sellers, seven proclaimed offenders and 199 absconding suspects had also been arrested, he added.

The meeting was attended by additional IGs of Karachi, investigation, Special Branch, zonal DIGs Karachi, and other senior police officers.