Share:

ISLAMABAD - An application has been filed in the Supreme Judi­cial Council (SJC) for the removal of Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Ata Bandial. The com­plainant, Raja Sibtain Khan advocate, argues that Justice Umar Ata Badial has been found guilty of misconduct and so should be removed from office immediately. In his written complaint, he called for a probe into the suo motu case regarding hold­ing of elections to the Punjab and Khyber-Pakh­tunkhwa provincial assemblies.

The complainant claims that the chief justice “de­vised groupings within the vagaries of the Supreme Court of Pakistan”, and that “he remained successful throughout keeping in his basket four (4) other hon’ble Judges of this Court and thus guilty of misconduct by luring those hon’ble Judges for his own personal mo­tives and benefits”. He further argued that the chief jus­tice constituted a bench according to these groupings “so that he might be able to score a majority order” in the case over delay of provincial elections “which is not only violation of Article 10-A of the Constitu­tion but has also jeopardised the Constitutional and Fundamental Rights of the people of Pakistan”.