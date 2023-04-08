Share:

LAHORE-TCL, a global top 2 TV brand, has announced a new partnership with Arsenal Football Club. The collaboration will give Arsenal supporters in the UK, Middle East and Africa more opportunities to engage with the club, while also increasing TCL’s expanding footprint in sport by becoming the club’s Official Regional Consumer Electronics Partner in those markets.

With a mission to Inspire Greatness, TCL understands the impact sport has on people around the world and the new partnership aims to engage supporters around their common passion for football.

TCL will provide Arsenal supporters with exclusive club content and exciting deals on a product range including TVs, white goods and home appliances. Supporters will have the opportunity to participate in competitions and games with the lucky winners receiving official Arsenal gifts and merchandise. TCL will also invite its customers to watch live matches at Emirates Stadium as well as meet and greets with current players and legends.

“We are thrilled to partner with Arsenal Football Club, one of the most prestigious football clubs in the world,” said Sunny Yang, General Manager TCL Middle East and Africa. “This partnership will allow us to bring our innovative and high-quality products to Arsenal’s passionate and loyal supporter base in the Middle East, Africa and the UK. Our values of progression, positivity and inspiration are aligned to those of Arsenal and we’re excited to work together to engage supporters around the world in their common love for football.”

Juliet Slot, Arsenal’s Chief Commercial Officer, said: “We are delighted to welcome TCL to our family of partners. This partnership represents an exciting opportunity for both Arsenal and TCL to engage with our supporters in the Middle East, Africa and the UK. We look forward to working closely with TCL to bring the best viewing experience to our fans in the region.”