ISLAMABAD - After the United States pulled out its troops from Afghanistan, it left behind military equip­ment and weapons worth $7 billion which later boosted the military capabili­ties of the banned Tahreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Baloch separatist groups. According to a report by Radio Free Europe, the US left behind weap­ons and equipment including firearms, communications gear, and even ar­mored vehicles which gave the mili­tants a “vast war chest.”

Pakistan always desired not to in­dulge into blame game with Afghani­stan and had repeatedly urged the IAG to establish its writ in the country.

The RFERL report rejected Kabul’s claims that TTP was not using Afghan soil against Pakistan as the presence of TTP, ISKP and other terrorist groups in Afghanistan was an undeniable reality.

The report said that using the US weapons and equipment, both the TTP and Baloch separatist groups, were waging insurgencies against the gov­ernment in Pakistan, which has wit­nessed a surge in violence over the past two years. “These weapons have added to the lethality of such groups,” said Asfandyar Mir, a senior analyst at the United States Institute of Peace. Ex­perts say armed groups have obtained advanced US weapons and equipment like M16 machine guns and M4 assault rifles, night-vision goggles, and mili­tary communication gear. Abdul Sayed, a Sweden-based researcher who tracks the TTP, said the group’s access to so­phisticated combat weapons has had a “terrifying” impact, in Pakistan.

According to the Pakistan Institute of Peace Studies (PIPS), a think tank in Islamabad, the number of terrorist at­tacks in the country increased by 27 percent last year, as compared to 2021. At least 419 people were killed, while 734 were injured in 262 terrorist at­tacks last year.

The Taliban spokesperson howev­er rejected claims that it has supplied TTP fighters with US weapons and equipment.

“If some weapons are being smug­gled, they are far fewer and not of much concern,” the report quoted Zabihullah Mujahid, a Taliban spokesman said.