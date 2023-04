Share:

DIAMER - Three people were killed near a wa­ter reservoir project being car­ried out in Diamer District of Gilgit-Baltistan, rescue sourc­es reported on Friday. Accord­ing to details, some labor­ers were busy in construction work when a device exploded with big bang. As a result, three workers working on the project of water reservoir died on the spot. The rescue team rushed to the site, evacuated the bod­ies from the debris and shifted them to the nearby hospital. In­vestigations are underway.