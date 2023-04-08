Share:

Rawalpindi - Three more people were diagnosed with Coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the district’s confirmed cases to 47,853. As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here Friday, the infected cases included 44,180 from Rawalpindi and 3,673 from other districts.

Among the new cases, two patients had arrived from the Potohar Town and one from Kahuta area. Presently, two patients were admitted to the Holy Family Hospital and one to the Attock hospital. The report added that one patient was in critical condition and two stable, adding that 11 patients having positive symptoms were quarantined at home.