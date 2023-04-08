Share:

ISLAMABAD - During the hearing of a contempt of court petition against Imran Khan Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), a report of trial court was Friday submitted before the Islamabad High Court (IHC). A single bench comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice Aamer Farooq conducted hearing of the contempt petition filed by Assistant Commissioner (AC) Shalimar against PTI Chairman Imran Khan following the “destruction caused by his party’s workers” when he reached there to attend hearing of Toshakhana case. The bench also heard the matter related to missing court file bearing Khan’s signature, which the Superintendent of Police Sami Malik lost amid clashes between the police and the PTI workers at the judicial complex on that day. The AC filed the contempt petition through his counsel Raja Rizwan Abbasi Advocate.

The IHC bench directed the office of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Islamabad to submit its report within three days while it also directed the district administration to submit district management report of vandalism carried out by the political workers of PTI at the Federal Judicial Complex. During the hearing, Khan’s counsel Khawaja Haris requested the court to provide them copy of the report submitted by the trial court for their perusal. At this, Justice Aamer directed the state counsel to provide the copy to Khawaja Haris. He said that after receiving the report of Commissioner Officer, the court would take up both the matters related to contempt of court as well as the next strategy. Later, the bench deferred the hearing in this matter till April 28 for further proceedings. In the petition, Raja Rizwan adopted the stance that the PTI Chairman violated the court orders binding him not to create a law and order situation.

He added that the court had ordered Khan not to create a law and order situation but he breached those orders. The lawyer said that the police had made security arrangements in accordance with the court orders while PTI workers pelted stones at the police deployed outside the complex owing to which several law enforcement personnel sustained injuries. He continued that the police had made security arrangements as per the court order but the former prime minister did not obey even a single order issued by the court on March 17. Therefore, he prayed to the court to summon Khan and take lawful action against him.