SIALKOT - Knowledge Streams, an IT training and consult­ing company, on Friday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the University of Si­alkot (USKT) to enhance ability of IT profession­als in the region. The agreement was signed by CEO of Knowledge Streams Prof Dr Sohail Naqvi and Executive Di­rector USKT Muhammad Rehan Younas. Under the MoU, Knowledge Streams will collaborate with the university to design and deliver IT training pro­grammes that meet needs of the local job market. ED USKT Rehan Younas appreciated programmes of Knowledge Streams to bridge the university–in­dustry gap.