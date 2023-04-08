Share:

ISLAMABAD - S&P Global, in collaboration with Nutshell Group, held a webinar on ‘Career Development: Creating a Path for Employee Growth and Retention,’ recently.

According to press release, leading corporate executives and HR experts examined the impact of technological advancements and organizational changes on workplace relationships.

The discussion revolved around the ideal culture of a workplace that is continuously evolving, making it critical for organizations to redesign and rethink their work structures to retain their best talent.

In his opening remarks, Mujeeb Zahur, Managing Director, S&P Global, said, “We at S&P Global spend our energies on developing clear goals, embracing continuous learning, networking strategically, seeking feedback, and proactively developing leadership skills across the team.” Mujeeb further stated that S&P Global has won many awards including Best Place to Work in 2019?, Gold Award Top IT Exporter 2016-2018?, Platinum Award BPO Services 2019?, and Silver Award in Top IT Exporter 2019?.

These awards have helped in the evolution of the company as a people-centric organization. Mujeeb added, “S&P Global is also taking part in Corporate Responsibility, and Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Initiatives,? that include training of the female workforce. Under the Million Women Mentorship (MWM) program in collaboration with U.S.-Pakistan Women’s Council, we have trained over 15,400 women for various STEM-related skills. Our target is to train 20,000 women and we hope to achieve it soon.”