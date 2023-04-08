Share:

World Health Organization has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the health department of the Sindh government under which it will rehabilitate one hundred and fifty flood affected health facilities across the province.

WHO representative and head of mission Pakistan Dr. Palitha Mahipala, Sindh minister for health and population affairs Dr. Azra fazal Pechuho and Director General Health Sindh Muhammad Juman Bahoto were also present in the MOU signing ceremony in Karachi.

150 primary healthcare facilities would be rehabilitated in twenty-one districts of the province.