MUZAFFARGARH - Muzaffargarh police on Friday found the body of a widow, who was brutal­ly killed by unidentified assailants, in a bag inside her home.

The police said some unidentified persons broke into the victim’s house in Mohallah Ghulab Shah when she was alone. They not only killed her but also chopped off the body into pieces with a sharp-edged weap­on. The woman was identified as 48-year-old Nasreen Bibi, the police said, adding that the neighbours had informed the city police station when they detected a foul smell originat­ing from her home. Upon receiving information, the police reached the spot and shifted the body to DHQ hos­pital, where it was confirmed that the corpse was three days old. The police have registered a case and started in­vestigation.

FARMERS URGE GOVT TO WAIVE OFF LOANS AS HAILSTORM AFFECTS CROPS

All Pakistan Kissan Ittehad (APKI) demanded the government to com­pensate farmers as the recent spell of rain and hailstorm damaged wheat crops significantly.

Provincial Coordinator South Pun­jab APKI Rao Amjid Ali in a statement maintained district Muzaffargarh was the most affected district as over 16 cultivated wheat crops under­went damage. Similarly, in Multan, Bhakhar, and Khanewal, there was a loss of nearly 10 percent of the total cultivated area. The farmers are un­der immense stress from the damage caused by the rainy spell.

He demanded the government to waive off loans after an assessment of the crops’ condition.

PARCO SHUTS DOWN REFINERY FOR THREE DAYS

Pak-Arab Refinery Limited (PARCO) situated in Qasba, has shut down its refinery for the next three days due to low demand and lack of storage ca­pacity, a source privy to the operation said on Friday.

The demand shortage was created due to shipments of around 120,000 metric tonnes of smuggled diesel arriving in the country. It led to a decrease remarkable in demand for PARCO Diesel here.

After the shutdown, oil was shift­ed to the storage terminal of a pri­vate company situated in Faisalabad, added the source.

WHEAT SMUGGLING BID FOILED

The local administration foiled here on Friday an alleged smuggling attempt of 1,390 maund wheat from tehsil Alipur to Rahim Yar Khan.

As many as four accused were held with a seized chunk of wheat handed over to the foods department, an of­ficial source said.