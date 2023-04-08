Share:

PESHAWAR - Caretaker’s Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Dr Riaz Anwar has said that more than 2600 health centres have been built for the residents of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He was speaking as the keynote speaker at an event commemorating the 75th anniversary of World Health Day at the School of Health Sciences in Peshawar the other day. He said that bringing the medical facilities to the people’s doorsteps is the government’s top priority.

The event was organised in partnership with the World Health Organization. The theme of this year’s World Health Day is ‘Health for All’ , which means that to create a healthy society, health facilities should be made available to everyone in the world, including individuals and families without exception. Head of the WHO Sub-Office in KP gave the SACM a thorough explanation of the value of paramedics and nursing education in medical services. According to him, every member of society has a fundamental right to access medical facilities. More than 2600 health centres have been built to offer the best medical services to the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.