KARACHI-The Sindh government announced on Friday that all schools, colleges and universities will remain closed on April 12 (Wednesday) on account of Youm-e-Ali. A notification in this regard was also issued by the education department.

“In pursuance of decision of the Steering Committee meeting held on February 22, 2022, all the public and private educational institutes under the administrative control of the College Education Department shall remain closed on Wednesday April 12, 2023 on account of Youm-e-Ali (21st Ramzan, 1444),” the notification said.

The martyrdom day of Hazrat Ali (RA) – Youm-e-Ali – would be observed on April 12 across the country.

Youm-e-Ali, observed on the 21st of Ramadan, sees large processions across the country commemorating the martyrdom of Hazrat Ali (RA).