Monday, April 08, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

2 sanitary workers die while cleaning manhole

Agencies
April 08, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD  -  Two sanitary workers suffo­cated to death due to carbon monoxide poisoning while cleaning a drain in a fac­tory in the SITE area here on Sunday. According to Rescue 1122, their team pulled out the dead bodies, which were soaked in sewage, from a manhole. The deceased have been identified as Amir Mas­eeh and Azmi Maseeh, both 25 years of age. The dead bodies were shifted to Lia­quat University Hospital by the SITE police. According to the eye witnesses, both the deceased had landed in the manhole without safety gear.

PROTESTORS DEMAND TO STOP BRUTALITIESIN GAZA

A civil society movement titled ‘Save Gaza Campaign’ on Sunday demanded of the international commu­nity to play its part to stop brutalities against innocent people in Gaza. The partici­pants of a protest against Israeli brutalities in Gaza outside the Karachi Press Club, said that thousands of innocent people including children had been killed in Gaza. The protesters were holding banners inscribed with slogans in favour of the people of Gaza also chanted slogans against Is­raeli brutalities.

Kohat police arrest 20 suspects

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1712461144.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024