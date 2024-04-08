2 sanitary workers die while cleaning manhole

HYDERABAD - Two sanitary workers suffo­cated to death due to carbon monoxide poisoning while cleaning a drain in a fac­tory in the SITE area here on Sunday. According to Rescue 1122, their team pulled out the dead bodies, which were soaked in sewage, from a manhole. The deceased have been identified as Amir Mas­eeh and Azmi Maseeh, both 25 years of age. The dead bodies were shifted to Lia­quat University Hospital by the SITE police. According to the eye witnesses, both the deceased had landed in the manhole without safety gear.

PROTESTORS DEMAND TO STOP BRUTALITIESIN GAZA

A civil society movement titled ‘Save Gaza Campaign’ on Sunday demanded of the international commu­nity to play its part to stop brutalities against innocent people in Gaza. The partici­pants of a protest against Israeli brutalities in Gaza outside the Karachi Press Club, said that thousands of innocent people including children had been killed in Gaza. The protesters were holding banners inscribed with slogans in favour of the people of Gaza also chanted slogans against Is­raeli brutalities.