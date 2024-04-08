33 cops promoted in Sargodha

SARGODHA - District Police Officer Mu­hammad Faisal Kamran on Sunday promoted 33 constables to the rank of head constables in the district. He made these promotions while pre­siding over a meeting of promotion board. Among those promoted were 29 executive and 04 band staff members. The DPO Sargodha congratulated the promoted head con­stables and said with the promotion in rank comes an enhance in respon­sibilities therefore, the promoted police officers should fulfill their duties with complete honesty. The promotion board in­cluded the Additional SP Sargodha, ASP City and DSP Legal.