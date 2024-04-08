4000 saplings distributed among students of Kalash 

CHITRAL - Kalash Valley De­velopment Authority, distributed free saplings among the students of Government High School Bron Bomburit in order to make the area green.

Director General KVDA Minhasuddin was the guest on the occasion. In this regard, a brief event was also organised in High School Bron, in which the princi­pal of the school and other experts highlighted the importance and benefits of trees and plants.

In the plantation drive, the for­est department provided free saplings with the support of a non-governmental organisation. A total of 25000 saplings were dis­tributed free in the same school.

Speaking on the occasion, Di­rector General Minhasuddin said that apart from this, he also dis­tributed 700 fruit trees to the peo­ple for free and told the local peo­ple about their importance so that they not only plant these plants but also cultivate them with care.

Munhasuddin further said that Chitral is a dry zone with no mon­soon rains, due to which people often face massive loss of life and property in case of floods. It was clear to the school children and teachers in this event that if they plant more trees, they can avoid the flood damage, as trees act as a natural check dam, he said.

School Principal Sanaullah said, “we have to educate our younger generation about the importance of plants for their healthier lives.”

Owais Ahmed, Project Manag­er said that they have distribut­ed more than 4000 free plants in Kalash Valley and educated the children about the benefits and importance of these plants. “One plant provides us with more than Rs70,000 of free oxygen in a year and these plants grow up and have a very positive impact on our en­vironment and can keep Chitral green and clean”, he added.